Advertisement

House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children

By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 8:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - House Democrats are introducing a $3,000-per child benefit for families as a part of the proposed stimulus package.

Leaders are expected to unveil the Child Tax Credit Bill Monday to advance President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, according to a House Ways and Means Committee spokesperson.

The legislation would provide $3,600 per child younger than the age of 6 and $3,000 per child ages 6 through 17.

If this particular legislation is passed by Congress, the payments would begin in July for one year.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and...
First confirmed case of COVID-19 variant (B.1.1.7) reported in Missouri, identified in Marion County resident
Freezing drizzle will fall today, bringing the threat for a few slick roads.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Slick roads possible due to freezing drizzle
Winter Weather Advisory issued in the Ozarks through noon Monday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter Weather Advisory issued through Monday, chances for freezing drizzle in the Ozarks
Lawsuit: Woman died in Missouri hospital after drinking hand sanitizer
Investigators say two suspects struck a Springfield police car while trying to escape from a...
Two arrested after stealing from cars in Missouri State parking garage; Springfield police car struck while suspects tried to escape

Latest News

President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump impeachment to open with debate on constitutionality
FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2020, file photo, SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives on the...
Tesla buys $1.5 billion in Bitcoin, will accept as payment soon
FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020 file photo, registered nurse Lydia Mauney works in a COVID-19 unit...
Around the globe, virus cancels spring travel for millions
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: White House COVID-19 task force press briefing