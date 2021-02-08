KC area triplets cheer on Kansas City Chiefs with new costumes
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 7:13 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KY3) - A Kansas City-area hospital welcomes three of the newest Chiefs fans ahead of Super Bowl LV.
Triplets Emrie, Everly and Escher Shaw were born Feb. 4 at Overland Park Regional Medical Center, Fox 4 KC reports.
The newborns were welcomed with Kansas City Chiefs costumes.
