KC area triplets cheer on Kansas City Chiefs with new costumes

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KY3) - A Kansas City-area hospital welcomes three of the newest Chiefs fans ahead of Super Bowl LV.

Triplets Emrie, Everly and Escher Shaw were born Feb. 4 at Overland Park Regional Medical Center, Fox 4 KC reports.

The newborns were welcomed with Kansas City Chiefs costumes.

