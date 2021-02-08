Advertisement

KC area triplets cheer on Kansas City Chiefs with new costumes

Triplets Emrie, Everly and Escher Shaw were born Feb. 4 at Overland Park Regional Medical Center
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 7:13 PM CST
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KY3) - A Kansas City-area hospital welcomes three of the newest Chiefs fans ahead of Super Bowl LV.

Triplets Emrie, Everly and Escher Shaw were born Feb. 4 at Overland Park Regional Medical Center, Fox 4 KC reports.

The newborns were welcomed with Kansas City Chiefs costumes.

Posted by Overland Park Regional Medical Center on Sunday, February 7, 2021

