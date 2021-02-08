Law enforcement reports several crashes on icy Ozarks roads

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Icy roads led to several crashes on roads across the Ozarks.

Drivers say traveling on the main roads, such as I-44 and U.S. 65, have been slow-going as a coat of ice fell Monday morning. More ice is expected as the system moves east.

Icy roads led to a traffic troubles before the noon hour on Republic Road over James River Freeway.

Police work crash on Republic Road over James River Freeway in Springfield. (KY3)

And police in Springfield worked several slide-off crashes on U.S. 65 around the noon hour.

Police work several slide-offs on U.S. 65 in Springfield. (KY3)

Police also worked several crashes on I-44. One off the off-ramp at Chestnut Expressway led to backups.

Police work slide-offs on I-44 near Chestnut Expressway. (KY3)

Stay ahead of the wintry mix by downloading the KY3 First Alert Weather App.

Download the KY3 First Alert Weather App for your Apple below.

KY3 Weather App QR Code for Apple (KY3)

Download the KY3 First Alert Weather App for your Droid below.

KY3 Droid QR Weather App (KY3)

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.