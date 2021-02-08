Advertisement

Law enforcement reports several crashes on icy Ozarks roads

Police work crash on Republic Road over James River Freeway in Springfield.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Icy roads led to several crashes on roads across the Ozarks.

Drivers say traveling on the main roads, such as I-44 and U.S. 65, have been slow-going as a coat of ice fell Monday morning. More ice is expected as the system moves east.

Icy roads led to a traffic troubles before the noon hour on Republic Road over James River Freeway.

Police work crash on Republic Road over James River Freeway in Springfield.(KY3)

And police in Springfield worked several slide-off crashes on U.S. 65 around the noon hour.

Police work several slide-offs on U.S. 65 in Springfield.(KY3)

Police also worked several crashes on I-44. One off the off-ramp at Chestnut Expressway led to backups.

Police work slide-offs on I-44 near Chestnut Expressway.(KY3)

