Leigh’s Lost and Found: featuring a lost Pit mix puppy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In our Leigh’s Lost and found today, we’re looking for the owner of a Pit Bull mix puppy.

The male dog just happened to be in the right place at the right time, to be picked up off a dangerous street by animal control.

“He was found just kind of wandering around in the intersection of Atlantic and Ramsey. An officer was patrolling through the area for an unrelated call and just happened upon him. Very good timing for him. He looked very lost, they said.”

Shelter coordinator Josh Doss says the male dog is about 10 months old. They found two clues that he does have an owner.

First, he is wearing a black spiked collar. And second, someone has painted his toe nails pink so there’s a probably a little girl in his household.

He’s not fixed and has a ton of puppy energy so he could have gotten pretty far from his home, pretty fast. Unfortunately, there were no tags on his collar and no chip.

If you recognize this puppy, call animal control at 417-833-3592.

You can also check out their website to a picture gallery of all the animals there. And anyone can post a lost or found animal on the Leigh’s Lost and Found facebook page.

