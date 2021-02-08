Advertisement

Lt. Gov. Griffin drops Arkansas governor bid, to run for AG

FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2015, file photo, Arkansas Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin is interviewed in his...
FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2015, file photo, Arkansas Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin is interviewed in his office at the Arkansas state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark. Griffin has dropped out of the race for governor and is now running for attorney general. Griffin announced the move on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, two weeks after former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said she was seeking the GOP nomination for governor. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)(Danny Johnston | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 7:56 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin on Monday dropped out of the race for governor and will instead run for attorney general.

Griffin announced he was switching two weeks after former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said she was seeking the GOP nomination for governor.

“We need an attorney general who will back law enforcement, stand for law and order by cracking down on crime and corruption, and fight the liberal agenda of the Biden/Harris administration in court,” Griffin said in a statement released by his campaign.

His decision was first announced Monday morning by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Griffin, a former congressman, was the first candidate to announce a bid to succeed Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson and had raised more than $1.8 million since March.

But the race for the GOP nomination had become overshadowed by Sanders, who is running with former President Donald Trump’s endorsement and who had raised more than $1 million in the first four days of her candidacy.

Griffin’s announcement leaves Attorney General Leslie Rutledge as Sanders’ only rival for the nomination in the 2022 election, though state Sen. Jim Hendren is considering running.

He had focused his campaign primarily on a vow to eliminate the state’s income tax.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and...
First confirmed case of COVID-19 variant (B.1.1.7) reported in Missouri, identified in Marion County resident
Freezing drizzle will fall today, bringing the threat for a few slick roads.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Slick roads possible due to freezing drizzle
Winter Weather Advisory issued in the Ozarks through noon Monday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter Weather Advisory issued through Monday, chances for freezing drizzle in the Ozarks
Lawsuit: Woman died in Missouri hospital after drinking hand sanitizer
Investigators say two suspects struck a Springfield police car while trying to escape from a...
Two arrested after stealing from cars in Missouri State parking garage; Springfield police car struck while suspects tried to escape

Latest News

Freezing drizzle will fall today, bringing the threat for a few slick roads.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Slick roads possible due to freezing drizzle
Kansas City Chiefs' Andy Reid hangs his head during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55...
Chiefs’ Reid: ‘My heart bleeds’ for those in son’s car crash
Freezing drizzle today, Wednesday
Governor Hutchinson addresses the state.
Arkansas reports 672 new COVID-19 cases, 15 more deaths