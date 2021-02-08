Advertisement

Nixa School Board fires assistant principal involved in child pornography case

Colby Fronterhouse/Greene County Jail
Colby Fronterhouse/Greene County Jail(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - The Nixa School District’s School Board voted to fire an assistant principal at the junior high accused of possessing child pornography.

Greene County deputies arrested Colby Fronterhouse, 41, in late January. Federal prosecutors charged him with sexual exploitation of a child for the purpose of producing child pornography.

School leaders released a statement to KY3 News about the firing of Fronterhouse:

“After following the process and timeline laid out in Board Policy and state law, the Nixa Board of Education unanimously voted to terminate Colby Fronterhouse’s employment with Nixa Public Schools at this morning’s Board of Education meeting.  The district will continue to follow policy and procedure and cooperate fully with investigators in this matter.”

According to an affidavit filed in support of the federal criminal complaint, a Christian County sheriff’s deputy was contacted by a 13-year-old child victim and his father in September 2020. The child victim, identified in court documents as “John Doe,” had been engaging in a series of text messages for approximately a week with Fronterhouse, whom the affidavit says posed as a 14-year-old girl. Fronterhouse, posing as a 14-year-old, allegedly encouraged John Doe to transmit sexually explicit images of himself to Fronterhouse, made specific requests for poses or types of images, and had sexually explicit conversations with John Doe.

Investigators learned that the phone used by Fronterhouse was a burner phone number with a Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) account, the affidavit says, but they were able to trace the account to Fronterhouse. Officers executed a search warrant at Fronterhouse’s residence on Tuesday, Jan. 26, and he was arrested. Investigators seized Fronterhouse’s cell phone and found evidence linking his cell phone to the burner account. Investigators confirmed that Fronterhouse had access to the child victim’s cell phone number through school records.

