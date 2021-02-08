Ozark County COVID-19 survivor and lifelong Chiefs fan watches Super Bowl from hospital bed

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s not ideal watching the Super Bowl from a hospital bed.

But 68-year-old Tommy Taylor from Gainesville, Missouri made the most of it Sunday.

“Normally at home we’d have a pizza and a box of chicken wings,” said Taylor.

Taylor had his game time snacks of pizza and chicken wings from the hospital. He’s been a Kansas City Chiefs fan for several decades, and rooted them on during their bid for back-to-back Super Bowl titles.

”They got the offense. They got the defense,” said Taylor. “If Mahomes does magic, we’ll win.”

Even though the Chiefs lost, he was hopeful for a miracle, because he knows a thing or two about miracles.

”I am a miracle. I got here after getting rid of COVID. I lay for 28 days in a Mountain Home hospital,” said Taylor.

Tommy caught the coronavirus in December. After nearly a month of being at Baxter Regional Hospital, he transferred to Select Specialty Hospital in Springfield rebuilding his strength.

”I prayed and prayed, and when the miracle came, they got me here. My doctors are in Springfield,” said Taylor.

After missing Christmas, New Years and his anniversary with his wife, he’s hoping to be back home soon.

”I’m going to make it. Here’s the plan I’m shooting for Valentine’s Day. That’s not too far away,” said Taylor.

Tommy was an Ozark County Sheriff Deputy until he got larynx cancer in the late 1980s. He said even though the Chiefs lost, he enjoyed the game.

