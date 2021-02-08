Advertisement

Ozark County COVID-19 survivor and lifelong Chiefs fan watches Super Bowl from hospital bed

By Abbey Taylor
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s not ideal watching the Super Bowl from a hospital bed.

But 68-year-old Tommy Taylor from Gainesville, Missouri made the most of it Sunday.

“Normally at home we’d have a pizza and a box of chicken wings,” said Taylor.

Taylor had his game time snacks of pizza and chicken wings from the hospital. He’s been a Kansas City Chiefs fan for several decades, and rooted them on during their bid for back-to-back Super Bowl titles.

”They got the offense. They got the defense,” said Taylor. “If Mahomes does magic, we’ll win.”

Even though the Chiefs lost, he was hopeful for a miracle, because he knows a thing or two about miracles.

”I am a miracle. I got here after getting rid of COVID. I lay for 28 days in a Mountain Home hospital,” said Taylor.

Tommy caught the coronavirus in December. After nearly a month of being at Baxter Regional Hospital, he transferred to Select Specialty Hospital in Springfield rebuilding his strength.

”I prayed and prayed, and when the miracle came, they got me here. My doctors are in Springfield,” said Taylor.

After missing Christmas, New Years and his anniversary with his wife, he’s hoping to be back home soon.

”I’m going to make it. Here’s the plan I’m shooting for Valentine’s Day. That’s not too far away,” said Taylor.

Tommy was an Ozark County Sheriff Deputy until he got larynx cancer in the late 1980s. He said even though the Chiefs lost, he enjoyed the game.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate a shooting Saturday morning in downtown Springfield.
Police investigate shooting death in downtown Springfield, victim identified
FILE - This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and...
First confirmed case of COVID-19 variant (B.1.1.7) reported in Missouri, identified in Marion County resident
Freezing drizzle increases by Monday morning
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Periods of freezing drizzle will cause icy roads
Human trafficking sting in northwest Missouri leads to several rescues, three arrests
Missouri Senator Josh Hawley
REPORT: Wife of Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley files criminal complaint over protest outside couple’s home

Latest News

Governor Hutchinson addresses the state.
Arkansas reports 672 new COVID-19 cases, 15 more deaths
Kansas City Chiefs' Tyrann Mathieu (32) talks with back judge Dino Paganelli (105) during the...
Chiefs lose composure and see red amid a sea of yellow
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady shouts after running on to the field before the NFL...
Tom Brady wins 5th Super Bowl MVP award, seventh title with vintage performance
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes passes under pressure from Tampa Bay Buccaneers...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers win Super Bowl LV; Kansas City Chiefs fall short of back-to-back titles