Police say driver dies in crash in Osage Beach, Mo.

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Police in Osage Beach are investigating a deadly crash killing the driver on Monday.

Officers responded to the crash on U.S. 54 westbound near Passover Road around the noon hour. The driver of the truck lost control, hitting a rock bluff. Two passengers suffered injuries in the crash. Investigators have not released the names of the victims.

Police say several other crashes happened in the area while investigating.

The Osage Beach Police Department was assisted by the Missouri State Highway Patrol Osage Beach Fire Protection District, Osage Beach Ambulance, and Miller County Ambulance.

