Springfield City Council discussing modifications to crossing guard agreement with Springfield Public Schools

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - At the next city council meeting, one agenda item is to modify Springfield Public Schools agreement with the city to protect students as they arrive and depart school.

Springfield public schools and the city have a long-standing agreement to cover the cost of crossing guards. The city uses a third-party contractor to run the crossing guard program. Since the agreement was formed there has been an increase in cost.

“Since 2014 to now were seeing a $10,000 increase over that span,” said City Deputy Manager Collin Quigley

The $10,000 increase will be split 50/50 between the school district and the city.

“This is a partnership that we have and we’re very grateful for that we have with the city of Springfield to be able to use crossing guards to help kids,” said Springfield Public Schools Executive Director of Student and School Services Bret Range

As a result of the COVID-19 virus, some terms and conditions of the third-party contract were modified. The ordinance reflects those changes.

“Many of our crossing guards are folks that are in the categories that are higher risk for covid-19,” said Quigly “I think at the beginning of the school year, we had a hard time recruiting crossing guards to be out there with students at those crossing guard locations and then as we progress through the school year, making sure people are staying healthy and they’re not getting sick and they can continue to work. So overall, those two factors and the pay, I think we can increase the pay just a little bit so we can attract and retain our crossing guards.”

This is the first reading of this modification. City council will have a second reading and vote on the modification in two weeks.

