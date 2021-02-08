Advertisement

Vaccine effort for Black, Latino Missourians slow to begin

COVID-19 vaccine slowly arriving in Missouri
COVID-19 vaccine slowly arriving in Missouri(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri tasked nine regional groups across the state with making sure Black and Latino communities had equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines, but the effort is off to a slow start.

KCUR reported Monday that nearly two months into the vaccine rollout, four of the regional teams aren’t yet operational. Just 5% of doses in Missouri have gone to Black residents even though Black people make up about 11.5% of the state’s population.

The theory behind the state plan was that a regional organization would know its area best. But regional officials say the effort is being hampered by a lack of state funding and confusion about what they see as vague state expectations.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and...
First confirmed case of COVID-19 variant (B.1.1.7) reported in Missouri, identified in Marion County resident
Freezing drizzle causing big impacts.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Slick roads possible due to freezing drizzle
Winter Weather Advisory issued in the Ozarks through noon Monday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter Weather Advisory issued through Monday, chances for freezing drizzle in the Ozarks
School closings in the Ozarks.
SCHOOL CLOSINGS: See the latest schools closed in the Ozarks
Lawsuit: Woman died in Missouri hospital after drinking hand sanitizer

Latest News

Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 400+ new cases; Arkansas adds 600+ cases
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes passes under pressure from Tampa Bay Buccaneers...
Chiefs head into offseason with core intact, plenty of holes
Deputies arrested Jason Helms, of Holiday Island, Ark., Josh Anderson of Berryville, Ark. and...
Carroll County Sheriff’s arrest 3 in 2018 death investigation
Colby Fronterhouse/Greene County Jail
Nixa School Board fires assistant principal involved in child pornography case