Victim of man with repeat history of sexual misconduct shares concerns for women across the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man with a history for sexual misconduct was arrested earlier this week in West Plains.

Dylon Hollowell, 24, is now charged with first-degree burglary.

One of Hollowell’s victims, Crystal Mayfield, says she feared this would happen again.

”I’m very worried about the women in the area,” Mayfield says. “These types of people, they don’t just decide not to do what they’re doing. It escalates and they do something more daring and I’m honestly afraid he’s going to physically hurt someone before they take it serious enough to keep him locked up.”

A woman told West Plains police on Monday that Hollowell was following her around Walmart, exposing and touching himself.

Mayfield says Hollowell did the same thing to her three years ago, at the Walmart on Independence Road in Springfield.

“His actions have caused a lot of people to suffer and they keep letting him out,” Mayfield says.

Hollowell is now facing felony charges after investigators learned he also trespassed at the Walmart in West Plains when he exposed himself, carrying a charge of first degree burglary.

“He committed a crime while he was unlawfully in Walmart,” John Murrell with the West Plains Police Department says. “The crime being sexual misconduct. There was one or more persons present who were not a participant of the crime, which by state law meets all the definitions and all the elements for first degree burglary.”

Mayfield hopes the felony charges against Hollowell will put him behind bars.

“Even though he did not physically hurt me, they need to take this type of a crime more seriously because it does escalate so the punishment for this crime needs to be harsher than it currently is,” Mayfield says.

Mayfield says she hasn’t been the same since it happened in March of 2018. Mayfield says she carries pepper spray with her everywhere she goes.

“I try not to talk to anyone,” Mayfield says. “I just pretty much since then, get my stuff, and get out as fast as I can.”

Mayfield says she doesn’t bring her kids shopping with her anymore. Mayfield says she’s also talked to her 12-year-old daughter about how she can protect herself.

“It’s awful that we have to do that these days, but it’s a very real threat and a very real fear of mine now that this could happen to my daughter,” Mayfield says.

Hollowell is still facing the charges for sexual misconduct and sexual abuse here in Greene County from 2018 where he’s accused of exposing and rubbing against Mayfield.

