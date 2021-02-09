American Airlines plane makes emergency landing in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An American Airlines pilot diverted a plane to the Springfield-Branson National Airport Tuesday morning after issues with the landing gear.

American Airlines flight 3950 left from Columbia, Mo. for its destination to the Dallas-Fort Worth Airport. The pilot reported his landing gear stuck down after departing Columbia. He landed the plane safely in Springfield at 8:33 a.m.

The flight had 47 people on board.

