American Airlines plane makes emergency landing in Springfield, Mo.

By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 9:58 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An American Airlines pilot diverted a plane to the Springfield-Branson National Airport Tuesday morning after issues with the landing gear.

American Airlines flight 3950 left from Columbia, Mo. for its destination to the Dallas-Fort Worth Airport. The pilot reported his landing gear stuck down after departing Columbia. He landed the plane safely in Springfield at 8:33 a.m.

The flight had 47 people on board.

