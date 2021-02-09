Branson Fire Department urges residents, businesses to watch for freezing pipes & fire sprinklers

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Branson Fire Chief Ted Martin tells KY3 one of his biggest concerns is when temperatures drop below freezing for two or three days in a row.

“That’s when we start seeing not only residential pipes or domestic type water pipes freeze, but also fire sprinkler pipes,” Martin said.

Martin said the best way to keep them from freezing is to make sure there is heat throughout the building.

“About 50 degrees or more throughout the structure to let radiant heat get to those pipes that might be in the walls, exterior walkways, in the attic area to keep pipes from freezing,” Martin said.

This allows sprinkler systems to work properly and not be impacted by ice.

“It reduces risk of fractured pipes which would then cause potentially what we see thousands of dollars of water damage unnecessarily,” Martin said.

And it’s not just homes he’s concerned about.

“Our theatres, our attractions, our condos, hotels motels, all of them can be effected,” Martin said.

Just a few years ago in the Duttons Tourist gift shop, some of the pipes in the ceiling broke. This caused water to drain down on the counter tops and the floors. The Duttons realized the temperature in the building was not warm enough.

“I remember walking in there I was like what in the world is happening it was such a mess,” Abigail Dutton tells KY3.

Freezing temperatures caused pipes to burst in the Dutton Hotel as well.

“It was the first winter we owned our hotel, pipes like the sprinkler system burst in a couple of the rooms and just ruined everything,” Dutton said.

The Dutton’s have a system to keep that from happening again.

“We have the heat on in every other room and especially the corner rooms just on low,” Dutton said.

