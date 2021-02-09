Advertisement

Consumer Reports: Top foam mattresses under $500

By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Like everything else these days, you can order your next mattress online and have it delivered. But if you’re concerned about choosing one without trying it out, Consumer Reportsdoes a number of mattress tests so you can find exactly what’s right for you.

In Consumer Reports’ most recent member survey, more than 40 percent of members said they bought a mattress online in 2019 and 2020. And 50 percent of those said they were completely satisfied with their shopping experience.

Perhaps more reassuring, only about 2 percent of surveyed members said they were dissatisfied with their online mattress shopping experience.

CR evaluates how well a mattress supports the body for back and side sleepers. Testers also drop a weight on each mattress to see how well it resists bounciness. That’s a concern if you have a sleep partner who tosses and turns. And CR assesses how well a mattress keeps its shape over time.

While many mattresses can cost $1,000 and up, CR found that you don’t have to spend a fortune on one to get a good night’s sleep.

Signature Sleep’s Gold Inspire for $305 is a great queen-size foam mattress for most body types and sleep styles. And it does exceptionally well in CR’s petite and average back-sleeper support tests.

For couples, consider the Costco Novaform SoFresh Responsive Foam Mattress (queen size) for $500, which rated Very Good in CR’s test that measures vibrations. It also did well in both the back- and side-sleeper support tests, earning a Very Good rating for all sizes and sleep styles.

Even though these inexpensive mattresses aren’t at the top of the ratings, they offer decent performance. And knowing you got a good deal may also help you sleep better!

CR says mattresses are such a personal choice that even a top-scoring mattress might not be a top scorer for you. That’s why its experts recommend checking out the return policy for any mattress you buy. Many online mattress retailers offer free shipping and generous trial periods, usually 100 days or longer.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and...
First confirmed case of COVID-19 variant (B.1.1.7) reported in Missouri, identified in Marion County resident
Several rounds of freezing rain and drizzle through Wednesday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Icy Roads and Dangerous Cold
Winter Weather Advisory issued in the Ozarks through noon Monday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter Weather Advisory issued through Monday, chances for freezing drizzle in the Ozarks
School closings in the Ozarks.
SCHOOL CLOSINGS: See the latest schools closed in the Ozarks
Lawsuit: Woman died in Missouri hospital after drinking hand sanitizer

Latest News

Police work crash on Republic Road over James River Freeway in Springfield.
Law enforcement reports several crashes on icy Ozarks roads
His story has garnered national attention... a 19 year-old from Nigeria who moved to Texas,...
Southwest Baptist gives scholarship to homeless teen who never played high school varsity football
Springfield's USPS office on East Independence temporarily closed
Springfield's USPS office on East Independence temporarily closed
Beachview Rental residents are upset after owner forces its tenants to leave on short notice
Beachview Rental residents are upset after owner forces its tenants to leave on short notice