Consumer Reports: Top foam mattresses under $500

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Like everything else these days, you can order your next mattress online and have it delivered. But if you’re concerned about choosing one without trying it out, Consumer Reportsdoes a number of mattress tests so you can find exactly what’s right for you.

In Consumer Reports’ most recent member survey, more than 40 percent of members said they bought a mattress online in 2019 and 2020. And 50 percent of those said they were completely satisfied with their shopping experience.

Perhaps more reassuring, only about 2 percent of surveyed members said they were dissatisfied with their online mattress shopping experience.

CR evaluates how well a mattress supports the body for back and side sleepers. Testers also drop a weight on each mattress to see how well it resists bounciness. That’s a concern if you have a sleep partner who tosses and turns. And CR assesses how well a mattress keeps its shape over time.

While many mattresses can cost $1,000 and up, CR found that you don’t have to spend a fortune on one to get a good night’s sleep.

Signature Sleep’s Gold Inspire for $305 is a great queen-size foam mattress for most body types and sleep styles. And it does exceptionally well in CR’s petite and average back-sleeper support tests.

For couples, consider the Costco Novaform SoFresh Responsive Foam Mattress (queen size) for $500, which rated Very Good in CR’s test that measures vibrations. It also did well in both the back- and side-sleeper support tests, earning a Very Good rating for all sizes and sleep styles.

Even though these inexpensive mattresses aren’t at the top of the ratings, they offer decent performance. And knowing you got a good deal may also help you sleep better!

CR says mattresses are such a personal choice that even a top-scoring mattress might not be a top scorer for you. That’s why its experts recommend checking out the return policy for any mattress you buy. Many online mattress retailers offer free shipping and generous trial periods, usually 100 days or longer.

