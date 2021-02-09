Advertisement

Crews work to clear icy roads in the Ozarks

By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Crews worked throughout much of Tuesday to clear icy roads as more ice is likely to fall Wednesday.

The city of Springfield reports 15 or 20 trucks out at a time working to keep roads clear. In Springfield, main routes are mostly clear.  City crews aren’t able to get to neighborhood streets.  They don’t do sidewalks either.  Those are the property owner’s responsibility.

Crews will work through the night as the next round falls.

