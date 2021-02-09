CRIME STOPPERS UPDATE: Springfield police arrest man accused of violating a protection order

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Springfield police arrested Joseph Brinson after receiving a call about a suspicious person. (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

A former Greene County fugitive is now in custody. Someone called Springfield police over the weekend to report a suspicious person. It turned out to be 29-year-old Joseph Brinson. Officers arrested him Saturday night.

Brinson is accused of violating a protection order, trespassing, and property destruction. He also faces drug charges. KY3 featured Brinson as a Crime Stoppers fugitive in late December, 2020. He’s scheduled for court next week.

