CRIME STOPPERS UPDATE: Springfield police arrest man accused of violating a protection order

29-year-old Joseph Brinson is also charged with trespassing in Greene County.
By Maria Neider
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 8:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Springfield police arrested Joseph Brinson after receiving a call about a suspicious person.
Springfield police arrested Joseph Brinson after receiving a call about a suspicious person.(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

A former Greene County fugitive is now in custody. Someone called Springfield police over the weekend to report a suspicious person. It turned out to be 29-year-old Joseph Brinson. Officers arrested him Saturday night.

Brinson is accused of violating a protection order, trespassing, and property destruction. He also faces drug charges. KY3 featured Brinson as a Crime Stoppers fugitive in late December, 2020. He’s scheduled for court next week.

Greater Springfield Area Crime Stoppers
