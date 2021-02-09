Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter Storm Watch, Winter Weather Advisory issued through Wednesday for more ice

Icy
Icy
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 8:38 AM CST
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking more ice expected through Wednesday for the Ozarks.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch for several counties. It lasts from Tuesday night throughout Wednesday. It includes these counties:

  • Howell, Mo.
  • Izard, Ark.
  • Oregon, Mo.
  • Sharp, Ark.
  • Stone, Ark.

We are tracking a mix accumulation of ice and snow in these counties. Up to a half-an-inch of snow and a quarter-of-an-inch of ice is expected. The conditions could make travel nearly impossible, especially Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service also issued a Winter Weather Advisory for a long list of counties. It lasts from Tuesday evening to Thursday morning around 6 a.m. The counties include:

  • Barry, Mo.
  • Benton, Ark.
  • Carroll, Ark.
  • Christian, Mo.
  • Dent, Mo.
  • Douglas, Mo.
  • Greene, Mo.
  • Jasper, Mo.
  • Lawrence, Mo.
  • Madison, Ark.
  • McDonald, Mo.
  • Newton, Mo.
  • Ozark, Mo.
  • Shannon, Mo.
  • Stone, Mo.
  • Taney, Mo.
  • Texas, Mo.
  • Washington, Ark.
  • Webster, Mo.
  • Wright, Mo.

The wintry precipitation will spread across this area Wednesday. Expect freezing drizzle, freezing rain, sleet and light snow. Conditions make travel hazardous.

