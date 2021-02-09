FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter Storm Watch, Winter Weather Advisory issued through Wednesday for more ice

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking more ice expected through Wednesday for the Ozarks.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch for several counties. It lasts from Tuesday night throughout Wednesday. It includes these counties:

Howell, Mo.

Izard, Ark.

Oregon, Mo.

Sharp, Ark.

Stone, Ark.

We are tracking a mix accumulation of ice and snow in these counties. Up to a half-an-inch of snow and a quarter-of-an-inch of ice is expected. The conditions could make travel nearly impossible, especially Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service also issued a Winter Weather Advisory for a long list of counties. It lasts from Tuesday evening to Thursday morning around 6 a.m. The counties include:

Barry, Mo.

Benton, Ark.

Carroll, Ark.

Christian, Mo.

Dent, Mo.

Douglas, Mo.

Greene, Mo.

Jasper, Mo.

Lawrence, Mo.

Madison, Ark.

McDonald, Mo.

Newton, Mo.

Ozark, Mo.

Shannon, Mo.

Stone, Mo.

Taney, Mo.

Texas, Mo.

Washington, Ark.

Webster, Mo.

Wright, Mo.

The wintry precipitation will spread across this area Wednesday. Expect freezing drizzle, freezing rain, sleet and light snow. Conditions make travel hazardous.

Stay ahead of winter weather while on-the-go with the KY3 First Alert Weather App.

Download it in the Apple Store. Use your camera on your phone to download QR code below.

KY3 Weather App QR Code for Apple (KY3)

Download it in the Google Play Store too. Use your camera on your phone to download QR code below.

KY3 Droid QR Weather App (KY3)

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.