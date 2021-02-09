Advertisement

Former Chiefs coach Marty Schottenheimer, with 200 wins, dies at 77

Former Kansas City Chiefs head coach Marty Schottenheimer walks the field prior to the Chiefs'...
Former Kansas City Chiefs head coach Marty Schottenheimer walks the field prior to the Chiefs' NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Dec. 6, 2009, in Kansas City, MO. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 8:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Marty Schottenheimer, who won 200 regular-season games with four NFL teams thanks to his “Martyball” brand of smash-mouth football but regularly fell short in the playoffs, has died. He was 77.

Schottenheimer died Monday night at a hospice in Charlotte, North Carolina, his family said through Bob Moore, former Kansas City Chiefs publicist. He was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2014. He was moved to a hospice on Jan. 30.

Schottenheimer was the eighth-winningest coach in NFL history. He went 200-126-1 in 21 seasons with the Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs, Washington Redskins and San Diego Chargers.

His success was rooted in “Martyball,” a conservative approach that featured a strong running game and tough defense. He hated the then-Oakland Raiders and loved the mantra, “One play at a time,” which he’d holler at his players in the pre-kickoff huddle.

Winning in the regular season was never a problem. Schottenheimer’s teams won 10 or more games 11 times, including a glistening 14-2 record with the Chargers in 2006 that earned them the AFC’s No. 1 seed in the playoffs.

It’s what happened in January that haunted Schottenheimer, who was just 5-13 in the postseason.

His playoff demons followed him to the end of his career.

In his final game, on Jan. 14, 2007, Schottenheimer’s Chargers, featuring NFL MVP LaDainian Tomlinson and a cast of Pro Bowlers, imploded with mind-numbing mistakes and lost a home divisional round playoff game to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, 24-21.

A month later, owner Dean Spanos stunned the NFL when he fired Schottenheimer, mostly because of a personality clash between the coach and strong-willed general manager A.J. Smith.

Schottenheimer was 44-27 with the Cleveland Browns from 1984-88, 101-58-1 with Kansas City from 1989-98; 8-8 with Washington in 2001 and 47-33 with San Diego from 2002-06.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School closings in the Ozarks.
SCHOOL CLOSINGS: See the latest schools closed in the Ozarks
A weak storm system will bring another round of freezing drizzle and light snow to the area.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More freezing drizzle starting tonight
Police say 20-year-old Timothy Wilks and a friend ran at a group of people with a butcher knife...
Police: Man shot, killed after ‘prank’ robbery for YouTube video
Courtesy Emily Hill/Lebanon, Mo.
2 semis crash, shutting down eastbound lanes of I-44 near Lebanon, Mo.
Colby Fronterhouse/Greene County Jail
Nixa School Board fires assistant principal involved in child pornography case

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina celebrates after hitting a single for his 2,000th career hit...
REPORTS: Yadier Molina returning to the Cardinals on a one-year contract
His story has garnered national attention... a 19 year-old from Nigeria who moved to Texas,...
Southwest Baptist University gives scholarship to homeless teen who never played high school varsity football
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes passes under pressure from Tampa Bay Buccaneers...
Chiefs head into offseason with core intact, plenty of holes
Security tries to grab a fan on the field during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55...
Man charged with trespassing after run on Super Bowl field