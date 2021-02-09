KY3 FIRST ALERT WEATHER: KY3′s Futurecast Radar maps hour-by-hour ice, snow into Wednesday
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Prepare for another round of ice and snow in the Ozarks. This one could add up too.
Up to a quarter-of-an-inch of ice is possible mainly southeast of Springfield. The KY3 First Alert Weather Team made Tuesday and Wednesday First Alert Weather Days.
See above hour-by-hour what to expect where you live.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.