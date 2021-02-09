Advertisement

Michelle Obama to team up with puppets for a kids’ food show

Michelle Obama is launching a Netflix children’s food show with a pair of puppets.
Michelle Obama is launching a Netflix children’s food show with a pair of puppets.(Source: Netflix/CNN)
By MARK KENNEDY
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Michelle Obama is launching a Netflix children’s food show with a pair of puppets “to bring a bit of light and laughter to homes around the world.”

The new show, called “Waffles + Mochi,” launches March 16 and will be “all about good food: discovering it, cooking it, and of course, eating it,” the former first lady posted on Instagram on Tuesday. The 20-minute episodes will combine live action and puppets, and Obama will be a series regular.

The show centers on two best puppet friends who dream of becoming chefs and travel across the world looking for ingredients and making dishes “alongside renowned chefs, home cooks, kids and celebrities,” according to a press release from the show.

“Kids will love it, but I know that adults will also get plenty of laughs — and some tips for the kitchen,” Obama wrote. “In many ways, this show is an extension of my work to support children’s health as first lady — and to be quite honest, I wish a program like this had been around when my girls were young.”

The show is produced by Higher Ground Productions, the production company owned by Obama and her husband, former President Barack Obama. In 2018, the Obamas signed a multi-year agreement with Netflix. Michelle Obama released her Netflix documentary “Becoming” in May. The former first lady is also host of “The Michelle Obama Podcast” on Spotify.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A weak storm system will bring another round of freezing drizzle and light snow to the area.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More freezing drizzle starting tonight
School closings in the Ozarks.
SCHOOL CLOSINGS: See the latest schools closed in the Ozarks
Police say 20-year-old Timothy Wilks and a friend ran at a group of people with a butcher knife...
Police: Man shot, killed after ‘prank’ robbery for YouTube video
Courtesy Emily Hill/Lebanon, Mo.
2 semis crash, shutting down eastbound lanes of I-44 near Lebanon, Mo.
Colby Fronterhouse/Greene County Jail
Nixa School Board fires assistant principal involved in child pornography case

Latest News

Automakers are being impacted by a global chip crunch.
Microchip shortage hinders auto production, could impact other products
With a deal on rules, the Senate is ready to begin its second impeachment trial against Donald...
Second Trump impeachment trial begins
Global chip shortage impacts auto production
The number of COVID-19 variants is growing across the United States.
Officials urge vaccinations as variants spread
Springfield-Branson National Airport looks ahead to 2021 after pandemic struggles