Missouri Highway Patrol blames icy roads for deadly crash in Polk County, Mo.

NEAR BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash on icy roads in Polk County.

Michael Dickison, 46, of Bolivar died in the crash.

Investigators say Dickison lost control of his vehicle on State Highway 13, just South of Bolivar. His car slid across the median and flipped onto its side. Another car then struck him.

Dickison died at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle did not suffer serious injuries.

