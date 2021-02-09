Advertisement

Mystery metal monolith vanishes from ancient Turkish site

Turkish police officers guard a monolith, found on an open field near Sanliurfa, southeastern...
Turkish police officers guard a monolith, found on an open field near Sanliurfa, southeastern Turkey, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021.(Bekir Seyhanli/IHA via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 7:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A metal monolith that mysteriously appeared on a field in southeast Turkey has now disappeared, Turkish media reported Tuesday, four days after it was discovered.

The three-meter-high (about 10-foot-high) metal slab bearing an ancient Turkic script, was found Friday by a farmer in Sanliurfa province. It was discovered near the UNESCO World Heritage site of Gobekli Tepe, which is home to megalithic structures dating to the 10th millennium B.C., thousands of years before Stonehenge.

The shiny structure, however, was reported gone Tuesday morning, days after authorities said they were investigating its appearance by looking through closed circuit television footage and searching for vehicles that may have transported it to the site.

It wasn’t immediately clear if it had been taken down by the authorities. Officials at the Sanliurfa governor’s office weren’t immediately available for comment.

The state-run Anadolu Agency quoted the field’s owner as saying he was baffled by both its appearance and disappearance.

“We don’t know if it was placed on my field for marketing purposes or as an advertisement,” Anadolu quoted Fuat Demirdil as saying. “We saw that the metal block was no longer at its place. Residents cannot solve the mystery of the metal block either.”

The agency also quoted local resident Hasan Yildiz as saying the block was still at the field Monday evening, but had disappeared by the morning.

The monolith bore an inscription that read: “Look at the sky, you will see the moon” in the ancient Turkic Gokturk alphabet, according to reports.

Other mysterious monoliths have similarly appeared and some have disappeared in numerous countries in recent months.

Gobekli Tepe was the setting of the Turkish Netflix mystery series, “The Gift.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School closings in the Ozarks.
SCHOOL CLOSINGS: See the latest schools closed in the Ozarks
A weak storm system will bring another round of freezing drizzle and light snow to the area.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More freezing drizzle starting tonight
Police say 20-year-old Timothy Wilks and a friend ran at a group of people with a butcher knife...
Police: Man shot, killed after ‘prank’ robbery for YouTube video
Courtesy Emily Hill/Lebanon, Mo.
2 semis crash, shutting down eastbound lanes of I-44 near Lebanon, Mo.
Colby Fronterhouse/Greene County Jail
Nixa School Board fires assistant principal involved in child pornography case

Latest News

Icy
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter Storm Watch, Winter Weather Advisory issued through Wednesday for more ice
President Joe Biden addressed the employment landscape today as the administration aims to...
Analysis: Child poverty a hidden focus of COVID-19 relief plan’s proposed family payments
Peter Ben Embarek, of the World Health Organization team holds up a chart showing pathways of...
WHO team: Coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab
President is keeping his focus on relief for Americans - and not on the impeachment trial of...
Biden to keep focus on aid for Americans while Trump impeachment trial proceeds
Crews don’t expect it to be re-opened until 9:00 a.m.
Tractor-trailer hits guardrail, causes backup along eastbound I-44 in Marshfield