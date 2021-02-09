One year later the search for missing Branson man continues

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A year ago today a Branson man seemed to have vanished.

Amateur mixed martial arts fighter, 26 year-old David Koenig has not been seen or heard from.

“I never thought it was going to go on this long. But now it’s even hard to see the end. We’re going to find him one way or the other.

We are not going to quit,” said his mother, Tracy Koenig

She has been searching for her son David for months.

“We’re going back to square one on this case in certain areas just because we feel like something could have been missed. There’s so many different stories. Sometimes we don’t know what to believe and what not to believe,” she said.

David Koenig was seen, the Peach Tree Inn on Green Mountain Drive in Branson, just off the strip. That was February 2020. During the past year his mother says plenty of tips have come in. But they’re still waiting for that key piece of information that’ll bring him home.”

The community has searched for David Koenig, on foot, several times.

His story is getting national attention from news media outlets.

Branson Police is still actively working the case.

“I don’t know how close they are but I do know that they are getting some good information and some good leads. They are following up as much as possible,” says Tracy Koenig.

The search for her son is also getting support on social media. A Facebook page dedicated to sharing information and tips has nearly 10,000 followers. Tracy Koenig says every bit of which is carefully considered.

“I don’t care if I have to go over the same things a million times. As much as sometimes we get something new something else could fall through the cracks,” she said.

She says she’ll remain hopeful.

“I don’t have a choice. In order to try to help him and get our answers I have to keep pushing and I have to be okay,” said Tracy Koenig.

She hopes her son David will come home soon.

“I love him. He can come home and we will help him no matter how difficult things are. We’re all here for him no matter what,” said Koenig.

If you know where David Koening might be or have any information you’re urged to call Branson Police at 417-334-3300. You don’t have to give your name.

For information on the social media page dedicated to help find David Koenig click here.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.