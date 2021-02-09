Advertisement

REPORTS: Yadier Molina returning to the Cardinals on a one-year contract

St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina celebrates after hitting a single for his 2,000th career hit...
St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina celebrates after hitting a single for his 2,000th career hit during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Joey Schneider
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KY3) - A franchise favorite returns to the St. Louis Cardinals with Spring Training just around the corner.

Yadier Molina, who became a free agent for the first time in his career after the 2020 season, has agreed to a one-year contract with the St. Louis Cardinals, according to reports from multiple outlets.

The Cardinals announced Monday night that they have agreed to a new deal with their longtime catcher. More specific details will be announced Tuesday.

The deal is believed to be for $9 million, MLB Network Insider Jon Heyman reports.

Molina, a two-time World Series champion, has spent his entire 17-year major-league career with the Cardinals. He has has caught nearly 2,000 games over his career, earning nine All-Star nods, nine Gold Gloves and four Platinum Gloves.

One of Molina’s most recent feats came in late-September, when he became only the 12th catcher to reach 2,000 hits. He is one of only six players to collect that many in a Cardinals uniform.

After a slow start to the offseason, the Cardinals have been busy in recent weeks. Molina’s longtime battery mate Adam Wainwright is back on a new one-year contract. St. Louis also acquired All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado on Feb. 1, while trading veteran outfielder Dexter Fowler last Thursday.

