SILVER ALERT: Police searching for man reported missing after leaving hospital with IV

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a man reported missing after he left a hospital with an IV.

Police say James Browder, 80, was last seen on Feb. 9 between 5:30 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. leaving Mercy Hospital. Officers believe Browder is wearing the same clothes as in the accompanying photo, which shows a green coat and plaid button-up shirt. He suffers from cognitive decline and confusion.

Police seek to confirm his well-being. Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts should call 911 or the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

