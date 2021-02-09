Slick roads to lead to more crashes Tuesday in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Slick roads, especially in rural areas of the Ozarks, led to more crashes on Tuesday.

Investigators blame icy conditions for a rollover crash on North Farm Road 53 near Ash Grove. Troopers say the untreated road was a sheet of ice around midday. The driver in the SUV slid across the lane, hitting a ditch. The SUV then hit a a guy wire from a power pole. It then rolled onto its side on the road. Two adults inside the car suffered minor injuries. Two children inside the car did not suffer any injuries.

Ash Grove and Willard fire department’s responded to the crash, and a Greene County salt truck treated the road to assist the tow truck and prevent any further accidents.

