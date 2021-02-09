Springfield-Branson National Airport looks ahead to 2021 after pandemic struggles

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Springfield-Branson National Airport (SGF) enters the new year with hopeful signs of recovery.

In 2020, the pandemic pushed total airport passenger numbers down 49.6 percent, compared to the previous year. Regional airports reported passengers down around 60%. The airlines responded by cutting the number of seats available in Springfield by 35.5 percent.

Springfield Passenger numbers might have been even lower if not for the relative strength of leisure flying. While the pandemic has been marked by a dramatic decrease in people flying for business, leisure flying has been less affected. Allegiant Air focuses on leisure travel. During 2020 it decreased the number of seats available in Springfield by 20.5 percent. Other airlines, which don’t focus on leisure travel, cut seats considerably more:

Allegiant: Up 20.5 percent

American: down 30.4 percent

Delta: down 32.8 percent

United: down 50.4 percent

When the pandemic subsides both airports and airlines expect to see an unleashing of pent-up travel demand.

This week Allegiant Air announced new service between Springfield and Houston Hobby Airport (HOU). The low-cost airline caters to vacation travelers and will run the service twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays, beginning May 28.

Service to Texas also gets a boost from United Airlines. On March 4, United will resume service between Springfield and Houston Intercontinental Airport (IAH). The airline suspended Springfield service to Houston last May due to the drop off in business caused by the pandemic. Service between Springfield and Houston will be seven days a week, with one daily roundtrip.

And American Airlines is adding seats too. After months of offering reduced service in Springfield, American is increasing the number of seats for sale in Springfield to levels that are higher than they were before the pandemic. This increase suggests the airline thinks Springfield passengers will start flying again.

The U.S. Travel Association reports research showing that 63 percent of Americans say they “desperately” need a vacation. And 72 percent of employed Americans say they’ve “set aside time to plan out vacation days for the coming year.” Even with a passenger surge in 2021, many in the travel industry think it will be 2024 before airlines and airports fully recover from the economic impact of the pandemic.

