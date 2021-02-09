Springfield City Council considers funding to test remaining rape kits

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department reports a sexual assault happens in Springfield every single day. Victims of those crimes could wait years for investigations to wrap up. There’s a statewide backlog of untested rape kits. Springfield City Council is considering a way to see justice move faster.

“When things don’t move quickly, it really just prolongs the torture and every day becomes a waiting game,” said Janice Thompson.

Janice Thompson is a survivor who now advocates for victims. She said every untested rape kit represents a person who deserves justice.

“In the back of your mind you’re thinking, that person’s still out there,” Thompson said.

She said some sexual assault survivors wait a year or even two to get some kind of answer about their rape kit.

“You get the message from people that you need to move on or you’re trying to move forward in life but there’s this thing holding you back.”

Before becoming involved in the statewide Safe Kits Initiative through the Missouri Attorney General’s office, the Springfield Police Department was housing 231 untested rape kits. Through the program, it has sent all but 119 of those to an out-of-state lab.

“There’s 119 people, which means there’s 119 offenders potentially,” Thompson said.

SPD has said that backlog happened because the department did not used to test every kit. Now though, it says it does.

“When it comes to a sexual assault case specifically, it would be the vast majority of cases that, when we go to get a conviction in court, it’s basically expected that we’re going to have some kind of DNA evidence,” said Maj. Tad Peters when addressing City Council members.

Missouri’s Safe Kit initiative recently received $2 million to continue testing. However, Maj. Peters said that won’t be enough to test all of those left in SPD’s system.

Springfield City Council will consider using $120,000 left over from fiscal year 2019 to pay to test those, removing the city’s entire backlog. Peters said that would allow the department to focus on only active sexual assault evidence. It first heard the issue on Monday.

In the last few years, the City of Springfield established a Sexual Assault Task Force, which Thompson was a part of. Since then, two victim advocates have been embedded in the Springfield Police Department.

Thompson considers the idea to get the remaining kits tested as a continued commitment to crime victims.

“We’ve all been distracted by COVID, by all of these other things, that it would’ve been really to continue this one the back burner,” Thompson said.

Thompson said testing the last of the rape kits could give future victims the hope for healing.

“It’s not going to be in the back of their mind, ‘Am I going to be put on a shelf somewhere? Am I going to be waiting?’ Now there’s no reason to not move forward,” she said. “Anyone that comes forward at this point will know, hey there’s nothing holding them back from testing this. So hopefully justice will come sooner than it has for the 119.”

The Springfield Police Department would not do an interview with KY3 News about the potential funding, but did address City Council Monday. Council members are expected to vote on the issue in their next meeting in two weeks.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

