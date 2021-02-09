Advertisement

Springfield’s USPS office on East Independence temporarily closed

By Abbey Taylor
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 8:04 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The James River Post Office on East Independence is temporarily closed. A United States Postal Service representatives said the branch is temporarily closing retail operations because of a COVID-19 issue.

Customers can still access their PO Box and drop off packages if there’s postage.

Robert Harnden stopped by this afternoon hoping to retrieve his medicine after having eye surgery but it wasn’t there.

”I came to get my eye drops. They said they’d be here on Saturday but they’re still not here. It’s very frustrating. There wasn’t anyone here Sunday to put the mail in the boxes. The boxes they want to charge you but no one here to put the mail in there,” said Robert Harnden.

USPS said they’re hoping to reopen the James River branch by Valentine’s Day.

A sign on the door said if you need services you can go to the branches at Hy-Vee, Price Cutter or the Glenstone, Chesterfield and Chestnut locations.

Statement from USPS:

Due to precautions regarding COVID compliance, we are temporarily closing Retail Operations at the James River facility.

However, customers can still obtain their PO Box mail during this time.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several rounds of freezing rain and drizzle through Wednesday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Icy Roads and Dangerous Cold
FILE - This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and...
First confirmed case of COVID-19 variant (B.1.1.7) reported in Missouri, identified in Marion County resident
School closings in the Ozarks.
SCHOOL CLOSINGS: See the latest schools closed in the Ozarks
Winter Weather Advisory issued in the Ozarks through noon Monday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter Weather Advisory issued through Monday, chances for freezing drizzle in the Ozarks
Lawsuit: Woman died in Missouri hospital after drinking hand sanitizer

Latest News

Police work crash on Republic Road over James River Freeway in Springfield.
Law enforcement reports several crashes on icy Ozarks roads
Top mattresses under $500
Consumer Reports: Top foam mattresses under $500
His story has garnered national attention... a 19 year-old from Nigeria who moved to Texas,...
Southwest Baptist gives scholarship to homeless teen who never played high school varsity football
Springfield's USPS office on East Independence temporarily closed
Springfield's USPS office on East Independence temporarily closed