Springfield’s USPS office on East Independence temporarily closed

The James River Post Office on East Independence is temporarily closed. A United States Postal Service representatives said the branch is temporarily closing retail operations because of a COVID-19 issue.

Customers can still access their PO Box and drop off packages if there’s postage.

Robert Harnden stopped by this afternoon hoping to retrieve his medicine after having eye surgery but it wasn’t there.

”I came to get my eye drops. They said they’d be here on Saturday but they’re still not here. It’s very frustrating. There wasn’t anyone here Sunday to put the mail in the boxes. The boxes they want to charge you but no one here to put the mail in there,” said Robert Harnden.

USPS said they’re hoping to reopen the James River branch by Valentine’s Day.

A sign on the door said if you need services you can go to the branches at Hy-Vee, Price Cutter or the Glenstone, Chesterfield and Chestnut locations.

Statement from USPS:

Due to precautions regarding COVID compliance, we are temporarily closing Retail Operations at the James River facility.

However, customers can still obtain their PO Box mail during this time.

