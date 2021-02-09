Tow truck drivers respond to several wrecks in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Freezing temperatures could impact your morning drive Tuesday. There were several wrecks across the Ozarks Monday. And the slick roads are keeping tow-truck drivers busy.

“You hear sliding, horns, bangs, crunches and you don’t know what to do,” said Jason Harden.

Harden said Terry’s Towing gets about 40 calls to help people who need a tow on a normal day. Monday was much different.

”We had all three [phone] lines lit up constantly,” he said. “We had to get here, we had to get there, we had to hurry.”

Wrecks piled up across Springfield throughout the day, closing roads and portions of the highway.

”We have not had a hard winter in a long time, but we get occasional days like this and that tests our driving abilities,” said State Trooper Mike McClure.

McClure said slick road conditions can cause drivers to panic. In dangerous road conditions, McClure suggests steering into the skid and trying not to over-correct.

”If your car does start to slide, obviously you want to stay away from oncoming traffic, and steer away from them,” McClure said. “A ditch is going to be a much softer impact than it will be with a head-on, or a near head-on, collision with an oncoming car. “

Harden said it’s important for drivers to pay close attention while out on the roads.

”We were on the side of the road working an accident and on the other side, for people not paying attention, they piled up and they had a three-car accident on the other side of the highway,” Harden said. “Luckily we had a barrier between us.”

Harden urges drives to put down their phones and avoid distractions that put tow truck driver’s safety at risk.

”I have a family that I love dearly that I want to go home to every night,’ Harden said.

Roadways developed patches of ice Monday night. Harden recommends drivers give themselves a few extra minutes to get where they need to go Tuesday morning.

