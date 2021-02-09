Tractor-trailer hits guardrail, causes backup along eastbound I-44 in Marshfield
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 7:54 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Drivers in Marshfield could experience delays Tuesday morning along I-44.
The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) Travelers Information Map showed the right lane of I-44 headed eastbound was closed, just before Exit 100 in Marshfield, stating a crash happened just after 6 a.m. Traffic was slowly able to get through the area in the left lane.
The MoDOT map initially reported a tractor-trailer hit a guardrail along the interstate. Crews don’t expect it to be re-opened until 9 a.m.
