Tractor-trailer hits guardrail, causes backup along eastbound I-44 in Marshfield

By Lexi Spivak
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 7:54 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Drivers in Marshfield could experience delays Tuesday morning along I-44.

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) Travelers Information Map showed the right lane of I-44 headed eastbound was closed, just before Exit 100 in Marshfield, stating a crash happened just after 6 a.m. Traffic was slowly able to get through the area in the left lane.

Crews don’t expect it to be re-opened until 9:00 a.m.(KY3 News)

The MoDOT map initially reported a tractor-trailer hit a guardrail along the interstate. Crews don’t expect it to be re-opened until 9 a.m.

