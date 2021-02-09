U.S. Marshals arrest fugitive wanted threatening to kill Wright County judge, sheriff

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - U.S. Marshals arrested a fugitive wanted for threatening to kill a Wright County judge, the sheriff and their families.

Lonnie Richardson, 50, faced charges in Wright County for tampering with a judicial officer and for making a terroristic threat.

Investigators say on February 4, he threatened to kill a Wright County judge, sherif and their families, prompting a multi-agency law enforcement effort to protect them. Investigators tracked Richardson to a rural area near Lebanon.

They found him hiding in a small camper after a short standoff.

“Richardson threatened to kill public officials and their families,” said U.S. Marshal Mark James of the Western District of Missouri, “His reckless behavior threatened to tear the fabric of our criminal justice system. If you act in this lawless way, the U.S. Marshals will find you and bring you to justice.”

The mission of U.S. Marshals Service fugitive programs is to seek out and arrest fugitives charged with violent crimes, drug offenses, sex offenders, and other serious felonies.

