Branson Public Works Supervisor cautions drivers as icy roads impact Taney County residents

By Madison Horner
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Ben Stabo the supervisor for Branson Public Works tells KY3 road crews have been working nonstop since last night to treat roads.”

“The general amount of calls we’ve received this morning, just slick roadways of course we’ve had several accidents,” Stabo said.

Stabo said the biggest issue is not being aware of stopping distances and overall road conditions before leaving.

”Road conditions in this type of temperature can go from good to bad pretty fast and you gotta be on your toes,” Stabo said.

He said people on the west side of Branson should be extra cautious of slick roadways.

”So we’re just gonna spend some time here and put some material down and try and get burnt through it and pushed back off the road,” Stabo said.

Stabo mentions this weekend being difficult because when temperatures get below 12 or 14 degrees, the salt will not be as effective.”

We’re really going to have to rely on our liquids program to keep the roadways safe during that time,” Stabo said.

Road crews try to hit main areas equally but in areas where more people are at like the Tanger Outlet Mall crews start clearing it earlier.

“And as my crews came out here this morning they realized the road was not in a very good condition and not knowing that Tanger had closed we went ahead and treated the road into that,” Stabo said.

