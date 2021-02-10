Advertisement

Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid on leave after crash

This is a photo of Britt Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football team.
This is a photo of Britt Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football team.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 8:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs outside linebackers coach Britt Reid, the son of head coach Andy Reid, has been placed on administrative leave during an investigation into a traffic crash that left two young children injured, one critically, the team announced Tuesday.

The team has said Britt Reid was involved in a multi-vehicle crash last Thursday near the team’s training complex next to Arrowhead Stadium. He did not travel with the team to the Super Bowl in Tampa Bay.

Andy Reid said his son underwent surgery after the crash but few other details have been released.

A 5-year-old girl, identified by the Chiefs as Ariel Young, remained in critical condition Tuesday. The Chiefs said in their statement the organization has reached out to her family and is providing resources and support.

Kansas City police said the crash happened just after 9 p.m. Thursday, when a truck hit two vehicles on the side of a highway entrance ramp.

Britt Reid told police he had “two or three drinks” and had a prescription for Adderall when the accident occurred, according to a search warrant filed late Thursday night. Police have said they are investigating whether Reid was impaired before the crash.

Police said Tuesday the investigation of the crash could take several weeks.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mixed bad of winter weather is forecast for the Ozarks.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More Ice then Bitter Cold
School closings in the Ozarks.
SCHOOL CLOSINGS: See the latest schools closed in the Ozarks
Police say 20-year-old Timothy Wilks and a friend ran at a group of people with a butcher knife...
Police: Man shot, killed after ‘prank’ robbery for YouTube video
Icy
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Ice Storm Warning, Winter Storm Watch, Winter Weather Advisory issued through Wednesday for more ice
Courtesy Emily Hill/Lebanon, Mo.
2 semis crash, shutting down eastbound lanes of I-44 near Lebanon, Mo.

Latest News

Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman yells to his team during the first half of an NCAA college...
Arkansas ends 8-game losing streak to Kentucky
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes passes under pressure from Tampa Bay Buccaneers...
AP source: Chiefs’ Mahomes to have surgery on toe injury
Former Kansas City Chiefs head coach Marty Schottenheimer walks the field prior to the Chiefs'...
Former Chiefs coach Marty Schottenheimer, with 200 wins, dies at 77
St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina celebrates after hitting a single for his 2,000th career hit...
REPORTS: Yadier Molina returning to the Cardinals on a one-year contract