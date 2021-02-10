CRIME STOPPERS: Detectives search for Greene County fugitive

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Patience Alexandria Batson (Springfield Police Department)

Springfield police want your help finding a Greene County fugitive. Patience Batson is wanted on charges of stealing and drug possession. Investigators say she’s a suspect in several car thefts and drug crimes.

Batson is 26-years-old and has several tattoos. The one on the left side of her neck says “Beautiful.” She also has the word “Unforgettable” inked on the right side of her chest. Batson is 5′1″ tall and weighs 105 pounds. She has brown eyes and dyes her hair different colors.

If you’ve seen Patience Batson call Crime Stoppers at 417-869 TIPS(8477). You could get a cash reward of up to $1,000. if your tip helps officers arrest her.

