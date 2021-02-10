Advertisement

Drivers Beware: Icy conditions blamed for more crashes in the Ozarks Wednesday

By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Wednesday marks another day of dangerous driving conditions after a glaze of ice fell on the Ozarks Wednesday.

The roads vary in a very short space. The ice partly covers National Avenue, Sunshine Street, and Campbell Avenue in Springfield around the noon hour. Neighborhood and secondary roads remain slick. You also want to watch those turns going into neighborhood roads and turn lanes because ice can easily pile up.

Police worked several icy crashes in the Springfield-metro.

