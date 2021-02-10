Advertisement

Greene County takes next steps in coordinating Emergency Rental Assistance Program

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - This week the Greene County Commission voted to approve initial funding for area agencies expressing interest in partnering with the county for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

Greene County applied for funds as part of the U.S. Treasury Department’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program and on Jan. 22 received $8,765,982.70 to distribute to the community per federal guidelines. These funds are part of the second federal $900 billion COVID-19 relief package that was approved by Congress in December. A key provision of that package is the Rental Assistance Program that set aside $25 billion to help families and individuals nationwide whose ability to pay rent and utilities has been impacted by COVID-19.

“This vote by the Commission helps all of the agencies involved in this process build the capacity needed with extra staffing and administrative equipment and supplies to meet our community’s need for rent and utility assistance,” said Greene County Budget Officer Jeff Scott. “We are pleased to keep this process moving and we are taking the necessary steps to get these much-needed funds into the community.”

While sub-recipient agreements are pending, the following agencies have estimated their client needs and capacities to work with the County to reach those who could benefit from these funds. They include:

  • Ozarks Area Community Action Corporation (OACAC)
  • Consumer Credit Counseling Services
  • Community Partnership of the Ozarks
  • Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri
  • Council of Churches of the Ozarks
  • The Salvation Army

Work is also currently underway to create a dedicated Emergency Rental Assistance tab on the Greene County website and application information is expected to be available the first week in March.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accumulating snow likely in the Ozarks
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More glazing today, more cold to come
Icy
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Ice Storm Warning, Winter Storm Watch, Winter Weather Advisory issued through Wednesday for more ice
School closings in the Ozarks.
SCHOOL CLOSINGS: See the latest schools closed in the Ozarks
Missouri Highway Patrol trooper injured during traffic stop in Lebanon.
Missouri Highway Patrol trooper struck during traffic stop at I-44 exit in Lebanon, Mo.; driver arrested
American Airlines diverts to Springfield, Mo. for emergency landing.
American Airlines plane makes emergency landing in Springfield, Mo.

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2021, file photo, registered nurse, Adele Prieto, left, receives her...
A yearly COVID-19 shot may be needed, J&J says
A yearly COVID-19 shot may be needed
A yearly COVID-19 shot may be needed
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 file photo, a state legislator adjusts her face masks...
CDC study finds two masks are better than one vs. COVID-19
FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2021 file photo, Dr. Yomaris Pena, Internal Medicine Physician with...
AP-NORC poll: A third of US adults skeptical of COVID shots