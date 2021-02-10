Greene County takes next steps in coordinating Emergency Rental Assistance Program

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - This week the Greene County Commission voted to approve initial funding for area agencies expressing interest in partnering with the county for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

Greene County applied for funds as part of the U.S. Treasury Department’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program and on Jan. 22 received $8,765,982.70 to distribute to the community per federal guidelines. These funds are part of the second federal $900 billion COVID-19 relief package that was approved by Congress in December. A key provision of that package is the Rental Assistance Program that set aside $25 billion to help families and individuals nationwide whose ability to pay rent and utilities has been impacted by COVID-19.

“This vote by the Commission helps all of the agencies involved in this process build the capacity needed with extra staffing and administrative equipment and supplies to meet our community’s need for rent and utility assistance,” said Greene County Budget Officer Jeff Scott. “We are pleased to keep this process moving and we are taking the necessary steps to get these much-needed funds into the community.”

While sub-recipient agreements are pending, the following agencies have estimated their client needs and capacities to work with the County to reach those who could benefit from these funds. They include:

Ozarks Area Community Action Corporation (OACAC)

Consumer Credit Counseling Services

Community Partnership of the Ozarks

Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri

Council of Churches of the Ozarks

The Salvation Army

Work is also currently underway to create a dedicated Emergency Rental Assistance tab on the Greene County website and application information is expected to be available the first week in March.

