Advertisement

How prescribed burns help preserve prairie in Dade County, Mo.

Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 9:37 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOCKWOOD Mo. (KY3) - Fire is often seen as an unwanted, destructive force of nature. But fire serves a purpose. Located a few miles north of Lockwood, the Welsch Tract Prairie was purposely set on fire.

“Essentially [the fire] kind of restarts the clock and allows for new growth next year - more flowering wildflowers,” says Jerod Huebner, Director of Prairie Management with the Missouri Prairie Foundation. “Historically these prairies would have burned during very dry conditions, so the lower areas would have not been burned close to the wetter areas while the dryer ridge tops would have burned more frequently, so we’re trying to mimic that and you can see not all the prairies going to burn today.”

From an ecological perspective, the prescribed burns brings the land back to life.

“It rejuvenates the habitat you have,” says David Young, President of the Missouri Prairie Foundation. “Some of these prairies have endangered species - plant species - and animals on them and you want to continue to have those seed productions. And with the prairie burns you get carbon sequestering in the plants themselves when they when they get bigger. Once the burn goes through and you have a black area - nothing but brushy area - and so the fire helps to eliminate some of that it sets it back, but also produces other plants that you may not have known that were there at one time if you put a fire to it, you’ll see certain plants that that come back and that respond to fire and a lot of these plants that need fire to to produce.”

Young has been a part of the Missouri Prairie Foundation for a long time and says that he enjoys doing the burns.

“I enjoy doing it and getting out, getting some fresh air, and just see what happens because each burn is just a little bit different. It’s kind of interesting that you know, how fire works, and how it differs from habitat to habitat.”

If you are interested in learning more about prescribed burns and to volunteer, you can visit their website at: https://moprairie.org/about/volunteer/

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freezing drizzle will make conditions hazardous for untreated roads and sidewalks.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More glazing today, more cold to come
Icy
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Ice Storm Warning, Winter Storm Watch, Winter Weather Advisory issued through Wednesday for more ice
School closings in the Ozarks.
SCHOOL CLOSINGS: See the latest schools closed in the Ozarks
American Airlines diverts to Springfield, Mo. for emergency landing.
American Airlines plane makes emergency landing in Springfield, Mo.
KY3 FIRST ALERT WEATHER: KY3′s Futurecast Radar maps hour-by-hour ice, snow into Wednesday

Latest News

Missouri Highway Patrol trooper injured during traffic stop in Lebanon.
Missouri Highway Patrol trooper struck during traffic stop at I-44 exit in Lebanon, Mo.; driver arrested
The female band The Go-Go's, from left, Kathy Valentine, Charlotte Caffey, Belinda Carlisle,...
Jay-Z, Foo Fighters and The Go-Go’s nominated for Rock Hall
Crash on Sunshine Street west of Springfield, Mo.
Officers work several ice-related crashes west of Springfield
Burning wooden house close-up
Rural Missouri house fire kills 5-year-old, injures parents