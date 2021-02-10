How prescribed burns help preserve prairie in Dade County, Mo.

LOCKWOOD Mo. (KY3) - Fire is often seen as an unwanted, destructive force of nature. But fire serves a purpose. Located a few miles north of Lockwood, the Welsch Tract Prairie was purposely set on fire.

“Essentially [the fire] kind of restarts the clock and allows for new growth next year - more flowering wildflowers,” says Jerod Huebner, Director of Prairie Management with the Missouri Prairie Foundation. “Historically these prairies would have burned during very dry conditions, so the lower areas would have not been burned close to the wetter areas while the dryer ridge tops would have burned more frequently, so we’re trying to mimic that and you can see not all the prairies going to burn today.”

From an ecological perspective, the prescribed burns brings the land back to life.

“It rejuvenates the habitat you have,” says David Young, President of the Missouri Prairie Foundation. “Some of these prairies have endangered species - plant species - and animals on them and you want to continue to have those seed productions. And with the prairie burns you get carbon sequestering in the plants themselves when they when they get bigger. Once the burn goes through and you have a black area - nothing but brushy area - and so the fire helps to eliminate some of that it sets it back, but also produces other plants that you may not have known that were there at one time if you put a fire to it, you’ll see certain plants that that come back and that respond to fire and a lot of these plants that need fire to to produce.”

Young has been a part of the Missouri Prairie Foundation for a long time and says that he enjoys doing the burns.

“I enjoy doing it and getting out, getting some fresh air, and just see what happens because each burn is just a little bit different. It’s kind of interesting that you know, how fire works, and how it differs from habitat to habitat.”

If you are interested in learning more about prescribed burns and to volunteer, you can visit their website at: https://moprairie.org/about/volunteer/

