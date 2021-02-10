Advertisement

‘Hustler’ founder Larry Flynt dies at 78

FILE - In this April 30, 2011 file photo, Larry Flynt speaks in Los Angeles, Calif.
FILE - In this April 30, 2011 file photo, Larry Flynt speaks in Los Angeles, Calif.(AP Photo/Katy Winn, file)
By Gray Media Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - “Hustler” magazine founder Larry Flynt has died at age 78, his brother told the Washington Post.

Jimmy Flynt confirmed his brother’s Wednesday death but did not provide a cause.

Larry Flynt changed the publishing world forever with the lewd “Hustler” magazine, which featured nude photos and crude humor. The magazine became a sensation in 1975, a year after its founding, with the publication of nude photos of Jacqueline Onassis.

Flynt was tried and sentenced to 25 years in prison in 1976 on charges of obscenity and organized crime, but he was freed after serving six days in jail.

While fighting another charge in Georgia in 1978, he was shot and was forced to use a wheelchair for the rest of his life.

Flynt won a Supreme Court decision in 1988 after being sued by Rev. Jerry Falwell over an offensive ad parody in “Hustler.” Falwell sued claiming emotional distress, but the court ruled that public figures cannot recover emotional distress damages caused by parodies.

Flynt was the focus of a 1996 film starring Woody Harrelson.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accumulating snow likely in the Ozarks
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More glazing today, more cold to come
Icy
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Ice Storm Warning, Winter Storm Watch, Winter Weather Advisory issued through Wednesday for more ice
Missouri Highway Patrol trooper injured during traffic stop in Lebanon.
Missouri Highway Patrol trooper struck during traffic stop at I-44 exit in Lebanon, Mo.; driver arrested
School closings in the Ozarks.
SCHOOL CLOSINGS: See the latest schools closed in the Ozarks
American Airlines diverts to Springfield, Mo. for emergency landing.
American Airlines plane makes emergency landing in Springfield, Mo.

Latest News

Amazon's new fulfillment center in Republic is on schedule to be completed in August of this...
Republic, Springfield officials looking forward to economic impact of new Amazon facilities
Springfield Public Schools bus drivers operate 107 routes each day. It only employs 105 drivers.
Springfield Public Schools passes transportation expansion for 2021-2022 school year
Dallas Mavericks team owner Mark Cuban gestures to officials during an NBA basketball game...
Mavs’ Cuban relents on anthem after NBA reiterates policy
The woman who put Gorilla glue in her hair is getting help from a California doctor.
Doctor offers to help woman who sprayed Gorilla Glue in hair