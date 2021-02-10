Izard County, Ark. authorities say man fired gunshots in standoff

CALICO ROCK, Ark. (KY3) - The Izard County, Ark. Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after deputies say he fired shots into a home and at a driver Tuesday night.

Deputies arrested Noel Gene Loosey, 59, of Calico Rock. He is jailed awaiting charges.

Investigators say a woman told deputies she had been shot at as she pulled into her grandmother’s driveway. When officers approached the home, they say Loosey fired several shots into the home. Deputies say they never returned fired.

After a four-hour standoff, deputies positioned themselves where they could take down Loosey without force after he exited the home.

