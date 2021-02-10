Advertisement

Izard County, Ark. authorities say man fired gunshots in standoff

Deputies arrested Noel Gene Loosey, 59, of Calico Rock. He is jailed awaiting charges.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CALICO ROCK, Ark. (KY3) - The Izard County, Ark. Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after deputies say he fired shots into a home and at a driver Tuesday night.

Investigators say a woman told deputies she had been shot at as she pulled into her grandmother’s driveway. When officers approached the home, they say Loosey fired several shots into the home. Deputies say they never returned fired.

After a four-hour standoff, deputies positioned themselves where they could take down Loosey without force after he exited the home.

