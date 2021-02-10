Advertisement

Missouri Highway Patrol trooper struck outside vehicle on I-44 near Lebanon, Mo.; driver arrested

Missouri Highway Patrol
Missouri Highway Patrol (KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 8:28 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol reports a trooper suffered injuries after being struck by a vehicle outside the patrol car on I-44 near Lebanon. Officers arrested the driver involved.

Sgt. Mike Mitchell tells KY3 News the incident happened Wednesday morning near exit 127.

It appears the trooper was assisting another driver when the crash happened. We do not know if the incident was related to the icy conditions.

Emergency crews transported the trooper to a hospital with injuries. Sgt. Mitchell says the extent of those injuries are unknown.

