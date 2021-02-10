Missouri lawmakers consider changes to faith-based boarding schools & treatment centers for kids

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Members of the Missouri House listened to testimony Wednesday about proposed state oversight for private faith-based boarding schools and treatment facilities for kids.

Representatives Rudy Veit and Keri Ingle filed identical bills in the Missouri House, Bill’s 557 and 560. The legislation requires those like the recently closed Circle of Hope Girls Ranch near Humansville to have basic oversight.

The Children and Families Committee heard testimony about the legislation this morning, including from several victims of abuse. Amanda Householder shared her testimony. Her parents ran Circle of Hope Girls Ranch in Cedar County. And she says she witnessed abuse and was forced to help restrain other girls in the school. The state removed 25 girls from the facility in August. The prosecutor has not filed any criminal charges in the investigation.

Four former students of the private Christian boarding school filed personal injury lawsuits, alleging various forms of abuse including sexual assault. Missouri law includes a full religious exemption from oversight for faith-based residential facilities.

The proposed house legislation requires minimum health and safety checks. Facilities would have to notify the Department of Social Services of their existence. They would have to have things like fire and safety inspections, health department inspections, and medical records for all the residents. They would also have to conduct background checks of all employees and volunteers. And if there is an allegation of abuse or neglect, the facility must provide access to the child.

Advocates for the legislation say it’s critical to keep kids safe and is long overdue.

“For every one of those survivors that came forward to tell their story, I heard a dozen more since September,” said Rep. Keri Ingle. “This is absolutely systemic and ongoing and we’ve got to act now.”

The bill proposes facilities would face fines, misdemeanor charges, and the potential removal of children if they fail to comply with the health and safety requirements.

