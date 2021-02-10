Missouri lawmakers consider financial support for foster and adoptive families

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri lawmakers are looking at ways to better support foster parents. Two bills would provide financial aid. Both have already passed the House of Representatives. A foster family explained what this could mean for them.

“Any kid in Missouri is our child. It takes a village. It takes all of us to raise these kids,” said Valery Fazio.

Over the last 10 years, Valery Fazio and her husband have been foster parents for 16 children. They adopted five of them while raising two of their own.

“It’s been a lot of work but there’s a lot of joy in it, too. Kind of comes with the good and the bad,” Fazio said.

Fazio said the biggest challenge is the foster care system, which she says is not set up well.

“The problem is, it’s very expensive to raise children. We all know this,” she said.

Fazio said she often hears the misconception that foster parents are in it for the money. In reality, she said, Missouri ranks 49th in the country for the resources it provides for those families.

“If you are raising a child ages 0-5, you make 39 cents an hour. Thirty-nine cents an hour and you have to pay for all of their expenses out of that,” Fazio said.

Fazio said Foster Adopt Connect is vital for families like hers to help fill the gap left by a lack of state support. She said advocates are available to help parents find resources. The organization also offers a free clothing and supply bank for foster and adoptive families.

Allison Gregory, Executive Director of Foster Adopt Connect, said the resources from the state really only cover about one-third of the cost to raise a child. That doesn’t include things such as extracurricular activities and other medical expenses.

“Braces, over the counter medications, diapers for kids who have medical conditions, none of those things are covered by Medicaid,” Gregory said.

She said that creates a significant struggle for families and the children they’re caring for.

“They are put into foster care through no fault of their own,” Gregory said.

Missouri lawmakers are considering a bill to offer a tax deduction for expenses for foster children. Another bill would expand the state’s $10,000 tax credit to any adoption. Right now, it only applies to adoption of children with special needs. Fazio said she asked her husband, who is an accountant, about the impact those changes could have.

“He said, a lot of times, for those who have less income coming in, it really isn’t going to be nearly as helpful as it feels like it’s going to be,” Fazio said.

Even so, Fazio is thankful lawmakers are even talking about the foster care system. She said this could be a start to create needed change for Missouri’s kids.

“These are the youngest and most innocent among us and we need to take care of them before we take care of anything else,” she said.

Both bills are now being debated in the Missouri Senate.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.