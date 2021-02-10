MoDOT urges drivers to stay off roads in southern Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Driving conditions through the southern part of Missouri are deteriorating rapidly as frozen precipitation moves into the area. The Missouri Department of Transportation urges drivers to stay off the roads as ice and dangerously cold temperatures will combine to make travel difficult.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for freezing rain and sleet from just south of Springfield to north of Cape Girardeau with ¼ to ½ inch of ice accumulation across southeast Missouri.

While MoDOT crews will be working continuous 12-hour shifts through these storms, bitterly cold temperatures can delay clean-up. Chemicals used to treat the roads start to lose their effectiveness below 25 degrees. Watch this video to learn how MoDOT battles ice in winter.

Avoid driving if possible, particularly in areas where icing is occurring. If you must be out, make sure you have a full tank of gas, extra blankets and gloves and provisions like water and snacks in the event of an emergency. Stay inside your vehicle in the event of a crash or slide off.

Once conditions improve, motorists should give snowplows room to work. Do not tailgate or try to pass. Remember that a snowplow operator’s field of vision is restricted. You may see them, but they may not see you.

Travelers can stay informed about Missouri road conditions by using MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map, available online at www.modot.org, or through MoDOT’s smartphone app, available for iPhone and Android phones. The map offers current views of road conditions for Missouri interstates and highways. You can zoom in to a particular location, check live weather radar, and view images from MoDOT’s traffic cameras and message boards.

MoDOT also provides road condition information through its Customer Service Center. Dial 888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636) to speak with a customer service representative 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

