Officers work several ice-related crashes west of Springfield

Crash on Sunshine Street west of Springfield, Mo.
Crash on Sunshine Street west of Springfield, Mo.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 9:36 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Officers worked several ice-related crashes Wednesday morning in a stretch of U.S. 60 between Springfield and Republic.

The crashes happened between the busy morning rush-hour. Crews rescued one driver trapped inside the car.

A glaze of ice made roads across the Ozarks slick.

