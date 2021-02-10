Officers work several ice-related crashes west of Springfield
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 9:36 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Officers worked several ice-related crashes Wednesday morning in a stretch of U.S. 60 between Springfield and Republic.
The crashes happened between the busy morning rush-hour. Crews rescued one driver trapped inside the car.
A glaze of ice made roads across the Ozarks slick.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.