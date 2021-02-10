PICTURES: Viewers share icy, snowy snapshots from Wednesday’s wintry mix

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Another blast of winter weather hit the Ozarks on Wednesday. Check out the icy and snowy snapshots from viewers across the Ozarks.

Upload your weather snapshots on the KY3 First Alert Weather app. Download it in the Apple Store. Use your camera on your phone to download QR code below.

KY3 Weather App QR Code for Apple (KY3)

Download it in the Google Play Store too. Use your camera on your phone to download QR code below.

KY3 Droid QR Weather App (KY3)

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.