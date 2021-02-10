Advertisement

PICTURES: Viewers share icy, snowy snapshots from Wednesday’s wintry mix

Caption
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Another blast of winter weather hit the Ozarks on Wednesday. Check out the icy and snowy snapshots from viewers across the Ozarks.

Upload your weather snapshots on the KY3 First Alert Weather app. Download it in the Apple Store. Use your camera on your phone to download QR code below.

KY3 Weather App QR Code for Apple
KY3 Weather App QR Code for Apple(KY3)

Download it in the Google Play Store too. Use your camera on your phone to download QR code below.

KY3 Droid QR Weather App
KY3 Droid QR Weather App(KY3)

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accumulating snow likely in the Ozarks
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More glazing today, more cold to come
Icy
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Ice Storm Warning, Winter Storm Watch, Winter Weather Advisory issued through Wednesday for more ice
School closings in the Ozarks.
SCHOOL CLOSINGS: See the latest schools closed in the Ozarks
Missouri Highway Patrol trooper injured during traffic stop in Lebanon.
Missouri Highway Patrol trooper struck during traffic stop at I-44 exit in Lebanon, Mo.; driver arrested
American Airlines diverts to Springfield, Mo. for emergency landing.
American Airlines plane makes emergency landing in Springfield, Mo.

Latest News

Greene County takes next steps in coordinating Emergency Rental Assistance Program
Wes Davis/Mountain Grove, Mo.
PICTURES: Viewers share icy, snowy snapshots from Wednesday's wintry mix
Missouri Highway Patrol trooper injured during traffic stop in Lebanon.
Missouri Highway Patrol trooper struck during traffic stop at I-44 exit in Lebanon, Mo.; driver arrested
Ice blamed for many crashes in the Ozarks Wednesday