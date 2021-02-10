Advertisement

Georgia prosecutor launches criminal probe on election meddling efforts

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive on Marine One before boarding Air...
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive on Marine One before boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
By KATE BRUMBACK
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia prosecutor said in a letter sent Wednesday that she has opened a criminal investigation into “attempts to influence” the outcome of last year’s general election. Former President Donald Trump was not specifically named in the letter, but he has come under intense criticism for a call he made to the state’s top elections official.

In a phone call last month, Trump pressed Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in the state.

In a letter to Raffensperger obtained by The Associated Press, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis informs him an investigation has been opened and that all records related to the administration of the election should be preserved, particularly those that may be evidence of attempts to influence the actions of people administering the election.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freezing drizzle will make conditions hazardous for untreated roads and sidewalks.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More glazing today, more cold to come
Icy
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Ice Storm Warning, Winter Storm Watch, Winter Weather Advisory issued through Wednesday for more ice
School closings in the Ozarks.
SCHOOL CLOSINGS: See the latest schools closed in the Ozarks
American Airlines diverts to Springfield, Mo. for emergency landing.
American Airlines plane makes emergency landing in Springfield, Mo.
KY3 FIRST ALERT WEATHER: KY3′s Futurecast Radar maps hour-by-hour ice, snow into Wednesday

Latest News

Bruce Springsteen performs at the 13th annual Stand Up For Heroes benefit concert in support of...
Bruce Springsteen faces drunken driving charge in New Jersey
Missouri Highway Patrol trooper injured during traffic stop in Lebanon.
Missouri Highway Patrol trooper struck during traffic stop at I-44 exit in Lebanon, Mo.; driver arrested
In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, Trump supporters participate in a rally in Washington....
Senators to hear opening arguments as Trump fumes over impeachment trial
The female band The Go-Go's, from left, Kathy Valentine, Charlotte Caffey, Belinda Carlisle,...
Jay-Z, Foo Fighters and The Go-Go’s nominated for Rock Hall