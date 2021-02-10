Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports an additional 4 COVID-19 deaths, including man in his 30s
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced the deaths of four Greene County residents from COVID-19.
Health leaders say these fatalities were reported to us between Wednesday, February 3 and Tuesday, February 9. The victims include:
- A man in his 30s
- A man in his 50s
- Two men in their 70s
They say all four deaths reported in the last week occurred in January. However, none of the latest victims lived in long-term care. But all suffered from underlying conditions.
“Although weekly case counts and hospitalization numbers have declined in recent weeks, COVID-19 remains evident in our community and families continue to grieve the loss of loved ones taken too soon by this virus,” said Director of Health Clay Goddard. “Our community must continue to remain vigilant and take proactive measures to help slow disease spread. We can save lives by wearing a mask, watching our distance, washing our hands and getting vaccinated when it’s our turn.”
How COVID-19 fatalities are reported
Not all deaths reported to the health department occur within the weekly reporting period. The health department receives COVID-19 fatality reports from hospitals, long-term care facilities or the Greene County Medical Examiner’s office. There is generally a delay from the date of death to the day they are reported, as circumstances are reviewed to ensure that COVID-19 is deemed to be a substantial contributor to the death. There are no set timeframes for how long those reviews last, as each circumstance is unique.
Total number of COVID-19 deaths in Greene County by age group:
20s: 1 death
30s: 2 deaths
40s: 7 deaths
50s: 23 deaths
60s: 47 deaths
70s: 108 deaths
80s: 127 deaths
90s: 78 deaths
100s: 6 deaths
A total of 399 individuals have died from COVID-19.
COVID-19 in our community
A total of 26,875 cases have been reported in Greene County. And 725 cases of COVID-19 have been reported so far in February. The seven-day average for new cases is 75.
We all play a part in prevention
Health leaders say it is vital we all remain vigilant and follow basic prevention measures to protect ourselves and our loved ones, especially as we enter the new year.
- Wear a mask
- Watch your distance
- Wash your hands
- Get the COVID-19 vaccine when it’s your turn
- Stay home if you are sick
- Limit interactions and social gatherings
- Minimize travel
For the latest information on the COVID-19 vaccine, visit: health.springfieldmo.gov/COVIDvaccine
COVID-19 Living Memorial
The health department is committed to remembering each life lost from COVID-19 and supporting those left behind. The COVID-19 Living Memorial allows families to share stories and memories of loved ones. The memorial can be accessed at health.springfieldmo.gov/COVIDmemorial
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.