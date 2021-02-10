Springfield to add inspectors to handle increase in nuisance code violation complaints

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Keeping Springfield clean and maintaining safe and affordable housing has been a priority for officials for years.

But achieving that goal is challenging.

Monday, city council gave the green light for more resources.

“I think there’s probably a point in which you realize the things that you’ve been doing for the last two to six years just haven’t worked,” said Director for Building Development Services for Springfield, Dwayne Shmel.

He is new to the job and has inherited the task of overseeing a department that is trying to keep the city clean.

“I went on a tour with council woman Phyllis Ferguson. She took me around some of the neighborhoods. It was a sobering experience to see some of the conditions that our residents live in,” he explained.

He says he saw houses in disrepair and trash piled up on lawns. Conditions that officials say could increase crime rates and lower property values.

In 2019, city inspectors processed 2,772 nuisance code violation complaints. Last year that number increased to 3,142. Shmel says the department is overwhelmed making clean up challenging.

“We serve the community. We serve the public interest. I wanted to spend the taxpayers money wisely,” he said.

Three additional inspectors will soon be hired to lighten the load of complaints filed. Each will be responsible for holding landlords and renters responsible for maintenance.

“The one land use will focus on the nuisance, that’s your trash and your over growth. The two residential and zoning construction inspectors will focus on the blighted buildings,” said Shmel.

Two seasonal inspectors will also join the ranks in Spring with a focus on solely on the appearance of lawns.

Shmel said, “My role is going to be to clean up one street at a time, one block at a time.”

