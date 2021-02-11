Advertisement

Arkansas lawmaker off committees for 3 days for swearing

FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2015, file photo, state Sen. Stephanie Flowers, D-Pine Bluff, argues...
FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2015, file photo, state Sen. Stephanie Flowers, D-Pine Bluff, argues against a bill in the Senate City, County and Local Affairs Committee at the Arkansas state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark. Flowers was censured for calling a colleague a “dumbass" during debate Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, over a nonbinding resolution on history that was overwhelmingly rejected. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)(Danny Johnston | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 8:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas state senator on Wednesday was suspended from serving on two committees for three days because she called a colleague a name during a debate over a failed resolution.

The Arkansas Senate voted 25-4 to forfeit Democratic state Sen. Stephanie Flowers’ privileges on the chamber’s Judiciary Committee and the City, County and Local Affairs Committee from Feb. 15-17.

The move came a day after the majority-Republican Senate censured Flowers over the remark she directed at GOP state Sen. Trent Garner near the end of a debate over a proposed resolution that cited the country’s “ongoing positive record on race and slavery” and attacked Democrats’ history on civil rights issues. The resolution was overwhelmingly rejected, with lawmakers from both parties criticizing it as unnecessarily partisan and misleading.

Flowers and Garner both abstained from the vote on her temporary removal from the committees. Three Democrats and Republicans voted against it. Flowers is the only Democrat on both committees.

